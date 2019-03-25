National Park Service announces Glacier Bay cruise plan

The National Park Service announced a concession plan Friday that approves seven cruise lines to visit Southeast Alaska’s Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve over the next decade.
The current practice of permitting no more than two ships a day in the park will be preserved under the 10-year plan, park officials said.
President Calvin Coolidge declared Glacier Bay and surrounding wilderness a national monument in 1925. It’s only accessible by air and water, and most visitors experience the park from a cruise ship.
“(Cruise visitors) spend a total of about eight hours inside the park waters,” concessions specialist David Lucas said Monday from the park service’s regional business office in Anchorage. “It’s just a very unique opportunity for these folks to get into the park.”
The concessions plan includes a return of Norwegian Cruise Line and Carnival-owned cruises including Princess Cruises and Holland America Line.
But the plan also includes newcomers Royal Caribbean Cruises, Viking Cruises and Seabourn Cruise Line.
“It’s just a wonderful place to bring all these numbers of people in at one time,” Lucas added.
The concession contracts — once signed by the cruise lines — would go into effect for the 2020 season, resulting in a total of 153 visits per year.
Officials said further details would become available once the contracts are finalized.
Recent headlines
-
Klukwan students learn the art of scientific illustrationThe artist and scientific illustrator who spent a week working with students at the Klukwan School says scientific sketching is less about the final product than the process.
-
Local residents show support after racist message spray-painted on Homer restaurantA day after vandals spray-painted racist threats on the side of a Homer restaurant, community members have turned out to offer support.
-
What happens when a community gets running water? People get healthier.What’s it like to go from hauling all your water and sewer to one day being able to turn on the faucet and flush a toilet? KYUK traveled to Eek to find out, where a multi-year project is wrapping up bringing running water to the community for the first time.
-
Juneau testifiers rail against budget cuts in first ‘road show’ stopRoughly 70 Alaskans testified against Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s proposed budget cuts Friday night in Juneau. No one testified in favor of the range of budget cuts the governor proposed.