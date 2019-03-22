Newscast – March 22, 2019

  • Alaska House Speaker Bryce Edgmon says he doesn’t see a timely budget compromise with the Dunleavy administration,
  • Gov. Dunleavy’s refusal to pick a judge for a Superior Court seat sends the judicial appointment process into uncharted territory,
  • JDHS students combine Western science and Native knowledge of halibut hooks in a biology class,
  • the latest Mendenhall Glacier ice cave brings awe and peril,
  • Ketchikan declares a hydropower emergency amid drought, and
  • a fishery for herring spawn on kelp is underway near Craig and Klawock.
