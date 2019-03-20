Newscast – Wednesday, March 20, 2019

By March 20, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Hundreds rally at the Capitol for the ferry system,
  • another Dunleavy administration appointee withdraws amid controversy,
  • a national advocate for limiting money’s influence in politics tours Alaska,
  • subsistence interests on the North Slope await the Interior Department’s Arctic offshore oil and gas lease sale plan, and
  • traditional food enthusiasts advocate for seal oil’s inclusion on the menu in public facilities.
0

Recent headlines

X