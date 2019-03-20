Newscast – Wednesday, March 20, 2019

In this newscast:
- Hundreds rally at the Capitol for the ferry system,
- another Dunleavy administration appointee withdraws amid controversy,
- a national advocate for limiting money’s influence in politics tours Alaska,
- subsistence interests on the North Slope await the Interior Department’s Arctic offshore oil and gas lease sale plan, and
- traditional food enthusiasts advocate for seal oil’s inclusion on the menu in public facilities.
Recent headlines
As Trump administration contemplates drilling in Arctic waters, North Slope organizations stress need to protect subsistence resourcesIn public comments made available on a federal site, most North Slope institutions didn’t express outright opposition to the plan. But they did voice concern for subsistence resources and hunters' continued access to them.
With 20 ships scheduled, Unalaska expects record-setting cruise seasonWhile tourism demand is growing in Unalaska, Carlin Enlow of the Unalaska Visitors Bureau doesn't see the small fishing community becoming a major cruise ship destination like Ketchikan or Juneau.
What happens when wild salmon interbreed with hatchery fish?A research project by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game seeks to understand the genetic differences between wild and farmed pink salmon populations.
Advocate for campaign finance amendment tours AlaskaJeff Clements says 19 states and 800 American cities have already adopted resolutions supporting the amendment. Alaska isn't one of them.