Newscast – Tuesday, March 19, 2019

- State health officials propose $225 million in state Medicaid cuts,
- Guardian Flight recovers the cockpit voice recorder from its crashed plane,
- Gov. Mike Dunleavy announces a fiscal policy tour — with many events hosted by a conservative political organization,
- Republican members of a House education budget committee walk out in protest of what they said was a lack of transparency, and
- the public trashes the governor’s appointee to head the Department of Environmental Conservation.
Advocate for campaign finance amendment tours AlaskaJeff Clements says 19 states and 800 American cities have already adopted resolutions supporting the amendment. Alaska isn't one of them.
Anchorage Assembly weighs options for $1.9B Port of Alaska projectAnchorage Assembly members are considering whether to spend $100,000 to hire an independent analyst to monitor an ongoing modernization project at the Port of Alaska.
New report confirms major problems at Alaska Psychiatric InstituteThe investigation was prompted by a hospital safety officer warning that API staff were excessively restraining and isolating patients, as well as using force in ways that violate the facility’s own guidelines.
Green New Deal? Murkowski says no, opts for middle way on climate.Sen. Lisa Murkowski is talking about global warming more than ever. While the Green New Deal is a lightning rod in Congress, Murkowski says she's reaching for what's politically possible.