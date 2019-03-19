Newscast – Tuesday, March 19, 2019

In this newscast:

  • State health officials propose $225 million in state Medicaid cuts,
  • Guardian Flight recovers the cockpit voice recorder from its crashed plane,
  • Gov. Mike Dunleavy announces a fiscal policy tour — with many events hosted by a conservative political organization,
  • Republican members of a House education budget committee walk out in protest of what they said was a lack of transparency,  and
  • the public trashes the governor’s appointee to head the Department of Environmental Conservation.
