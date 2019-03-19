Local organization promotes home birth

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday, March 20, 2019.

The Juneau Family Health and Birth Center will preview a movie about the benefits of home birth. We’ll also learn about EarthSong Integrative Medicine and Midwifery, a holistic healthcare practice for women. And Polaris House will tell us about an upcoming fundraiser.

Why Not Home? Trailer from Jessicca Moore on Vimeo.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.