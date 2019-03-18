Newscast – Monday, March 18, 2019

By March 18, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • The Alaska House of Representatives creates a new committee on tribal affairs,
  • conservation interests lose a lawsuit affecting Chilkat Valley mineral exploration,
  • Pebble mine opponents gear up in Washington state, and
  • a UAF researcher makes a discovery that could increase computer memory storage 10-fold.
0

Recent headlines

X