Newscast – Monday, March 18, 2019

In this newscast:
- The Alaska House of Representatives creates a new committee on tribal affairs,
- conservation interests lose a lawsuit affecting Chilkat Valley mineral exploration,
- Pebble mine opponents gear up in Washington state, and
- a UAF researcher makes a discovery that could increase computer memory storage 10-fold.
Recent headlines
-
Dunleavy announces series of public meetings on budget planGov. Mike Dunleavy says he’s holding meetings to engage Alaskans, adding, "Alaskans must buy into the decisions being made in Juneau.”
-
State forecasts higher oil prices, lower production in spring updateCombined with some other changes, the Alaska Department of Revenue now projects that the state will have $89 million less for this year's budget. And it will have $39 million more for the 2020 budget that begins in July.
-
Republicans leave school budget subcommittee in protest over processChairman Rep. Dan Ortiz claims minority-caucus Republicans had more of a say on the governor’s ideas than they had in the past.
-
Alaska lawmakers learn about a subsistence superfoodThe state’s food safety codes currently don’t allow seal oil in public facilities like nursing homes. But a movement is underway to serve the beloved food to Elders.