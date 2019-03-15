March is Sobriety Awareness Month

Scott Burton hosts on Monday, March 18, 2019.

Recover Alaska will tell us about activities around the state honoring Sobriety Awareness Month. The Southeast Alaska Conservation Council will preview a film titled “Rock, Paper, Fish” about a proposed mine in the Chilkat Valley. And the Marie Drake Planetarium will teach us about the constellation of Orion the Hunter.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Monday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.

Tune in on Monday at 7 p.m. for Mudrooms. It’s the February 19, 2019 edition of Juneau’s monthly local storytelling event with the theme “Oops,” and music by Tom Locher.