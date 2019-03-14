Newscast – Thursday, March 14, 2019

In this newscast:
- The City and Borough of Juneau has worked out an agreement with the cruise industry over how it can spend passenger taxes,
- Alaska’s senators in Washington split their vote over President Donald Trump’s border wall emergency,
- Congressman Don Young asks the Army surgeon general to investigate suicides at Fort Wainwright,
- rural communities weigh in on potential changes to road-building rules in the Tongass, and
- House officials announce plans to hold public meetings across the state on the state budget.
Recent headlines
-
Murkowski votes to block Trump’s emergency; Sullivan votes oppositeSen. Lisa Murkowski was one of a dozen Republicans who voted to cancel the emergency. Sen. Dan Sullivan voted with 40 other Republicans against rejecting President Donald Trump’s declaration.
-
Virginia GOP group helps boost conservative Anchorage School Board candidatesAn independent political group with money from a national Republican organization is running radio ads boosting conservative candidates in Anchorage’s local school board races.
-
House committee to hold budget hearings across AlaskaHouse Speaker Bryce Edgmon says the format will allow more Alaskans to speak face-to-face with lawmakers. But House Minority Leader Lance Pruitt opposes the idea for fiscal reasons.
-
Juneau, cruise industry reach tentative agreement on passenger feesThe tentative agreement brings an end to almost three years of litigation between Cruise Lines International Association Alaska and the City and Borough of Juneau over how the city spends passenger fees.