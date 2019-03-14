Newscast – Thursday, March 14, 2019

In this newscast:

  • The City and Borough of Juneau has worked out an agreement with the cruise industry over how it can spend passenger taxes,
  • Alaska’s senators in Washington split their vote over President Donald Trump’s border wall emergency,
  • Congressman Don Young asks the Army surgeon general to investigate suicides at Fort Wainwright,
  • rural communities weigh in on potential changes to road-building rules in the Tongass, and
  • House officials announce plans to hold public meetings across the state on the state budget.
