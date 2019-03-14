2019 Traditional Games attracts athletes from across Alaska and Canada

Andy Kline hosts on Friday, March 15, 2019.

We’ll meet athletes involved in this year’s Traditional Games, and outline the weekend competition at Thunder Mountain High School. We’ll preview Friday night’s Fireside Lecture titled “Love, Eat, Sleep: What Bats Do After Their Pups Leave Home.” And for Foodie Friday, Pat McLear will teach us how to make Grandma Walsh’s Irish bread for Saint Patrick’s Day.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.