2019 Traditional Games attracts athletes from across Alaska and Canada

Andy Kline hosts on Friday, March 15, 2019.
We’ll meet athletes involved in this year’s Traditional Games, and outline the weekend competition at Thunder Mountain High School. We’ll preview Friday night’s Fireside Lecture titled “Love, Eat, Sleep: What Bats Do After Their Pups Leave Home.” And for Foodie Friday, Pat McLear will teach us how to make Grandma Walsh’s Irish bread for Saint Patrick’s Day.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Recent headlines
-
Murkowski votes to block Trump’s emergency; Sullivan votes oppositeSen. Lisa Murkowski was one of a dozen Republicans who voted to cancel the emergency. Sen. Dan Sullivan voted with 40 other Republicans against rejecting President Donald Trump’s declaration.
-
Virginia GOP group helps boost conservative Anchorage School Board candidatesAn independent political group with money from a national Republican organization is running radio ads boosting conservative candidates in Anchorage’s local school board races.
-
House committee to hold budget hearings across AlaskaHouse Speaker Bryce Edgmon says the format will allow more Alaskans to speak face-to-face with lawmakers. But House Minority Leader Lance Pruitt opposes the idea for fiscal reasons.
-
Juneau, cruise industry reach tentative agreement on passenger feesThe tentative agreement brings an end to almost three years of litigation between Cruise Lines International Association Alaska and the City and Borough of Juneau over how the city spends passenger fees.