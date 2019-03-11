Health Fair offers free CPR classes

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.

We’ll hear about free classes on pre-diabetes and hands-only CPR at Saturday’s Juneau Community Health Fair. The Juneau Audubon Society will preview a talk on Southeast Alaska’s native wild orchids and their special pollinators. We’ll check in with Catholic Community Service, and the Juneau School District will teach us about the Kinder Ready preschool program.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.