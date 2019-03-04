Red Cross services for Alaska’s Armed Forces

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.
The American Red Cross of Alaska will outline the services it provides for members of the state’s Armed Forces. The Marie Drake Planetarium will preview its Tuesday evening presentation titled “Exploring Mars: From Spirit and Opportunity to Mars 2020.” And we’ll check in with Juneau libraries and the school district.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Recent headlines
-
Winter storms flood houses in Y-K DeltaFebruary storms aren’t unusual in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta, but the amount of rain and flooding is. The combination has caused some damage for two communities in the region.
-
Search team investigates potential piece of missing Guardian Flight planeAccording to a Guardian Flight Facebook post, a search team recently located a large object in Frederick Sound that they think could be part of the missing aircraft.
-
‘Incredibly competitive’ as mushers begin 47th IditarodWith 52 dog teams slated to run the 1,000-mile race to Nome, it’s the smallest field of mushers starting an Iditarod in decades. But that doesn’t mean the competition is any easier.
-
Musher Mike Williams Jr. spending this Iditarod at home with family and dogsThe Iditarod restart kicks off Sunday afternoon in Willow. A notable Western Alaska musher will be absent from the pack.