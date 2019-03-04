Red Cross services for Alaska’s Armed Forces

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

The American Red Cross of Alaska will outline the services it provides for members of the state’s Armed Forces. The Marie Drake Planetarium will preview its Tuesday evening presentation titled “Exploring Mars: From Spirit and Opportunity to Mars 2020.” And we’ll check in with Juneau libraries and the school district.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.