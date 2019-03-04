Newscast – Monday, March 4, 2019

In this newscast:
- Alaskans testify about the future of PFDS
- An update on the missing medevac flight to Kake
- The Sitka Tribe of Alaska files a petition about the Sitka sac roe herring fishery
Recent headlines
Winter storms flood houses in Y-K DeltaFebruary storms aren’t unusual in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta, but the amount of rain and flooding is. The combination has caused some damage for two communities in the region.
Search team investigates potential piece of missing Guardian Flight planeAccording to a Guardian Flight Facebook post, a search team recently located a large object in Frederick Sound that they think could be part of the missing aircraft.
‘Incredibly competitive’ as mushers begin 47th IditarodWith 52 dog teams slated to run the 1,000-mile race to Nome, it’s the smallest field of mushers starting an Iditarod in decades. But that doesn’t mean the competition is any easier.
Musher Mike Williams Jr. spending this Iditarod at home with family and dogsThe Iditarod restart kicks off Sunday afternoon in Willow. A notable Western Alaska musher will be absent from the pack.