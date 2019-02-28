Newscast – Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019

  • The Alaska Legislature’s top budget analyst says it’s unrealistic for lawmakers to vet and make decisions on Gov. Dunleavy’s budget proposal during the regular session.
  • How Alaskans feel about the governor’s proposed budget has a lot to do with how they make their living and their views on the size of government.
  • The U.S. House voted to cancel President Trump’s declaration of emergency to fund construction of a wall along the southern border. The Senate still must vote on the issue.
  • There’s still no plan to remove the abandoned tugboat sitting in Juneau’s Gastineau Channel, but the city is sending a crew out this week to remove water from the boat so it stays afloat.
