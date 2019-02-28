Newscast – Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019

In this newscast:
- The Alaska Legislature’s top budget analyst says it’s unrealistic for lawmakers to vet and make decisions on Gov. Dunleavy’s budget proposal during the regular session.
- How Alaskans feel about the governor’s proposed budget has a lot to do with how they make their living and their views on the size of government.
- The U.S. House voted to cancel President Trump’s declaration of emergency to fund construction of a wall along the southern border. The Senate still must vote on the issue.
- There’s still no plan to remove the abandoned tugboat sitting in Juneau’s Gastineau Channel, but the city is sending a crew out this week to remove water from the boat so it stays afloat.
Recent headlines
-
North Slope village tribal government sues over ConocoPhillips’ drilling plansAlong with five environmental groups, the Native Village of Nuiqsut is challenging the Bureau of Land Management’s approval of ConocoPhillips’ exploratory drilling program this winter in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska.
-
Juneau considers proposal to offer more shore power to cruise shipsAllowing more cruise ships to connect to shore power when they visit Juneau might mean less pollution and more money for the local electric utility. But could Alaska Electric Light & Power handle the increased volume?
-
Federal agency delays final environmental review of Alaska’s gasline projectThe Federal Energy Regulatory Commission attributed the delay to the state's gasline corporation.
-
Trump makes stop, speech at Alaska military basePresident Donald Trump showered praise on troops and touted the opening of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil drilling when Air Force One made a refueling stop Thursday in Alaska.