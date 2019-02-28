Newscast – Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019

In this newscast:
- President Trump addressed troops at Alaska’s Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on his way back from a summit with Kim Jong Un.
- Alaska’s oil production could see a bump as new fields come on line on the North Slope.
- The City and Borough of Juneau wants to explore expanding port infrastructure to allow more cruise ships to connect to the city’s electric grid.
- Sitka Rep. Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins says that residents fearful over the governor’s proposed budget should focus their advocacy efforts on Republican senators, who will have the power to override the governor’s vetoes come May.
- Juneau’s Ernestine Saankalaxt’ Hayes will remain Alaska’s writer laureate a little longer than expected while the State Council on the Arts chooses the next writer to hold the title.
Recent headlines
North Slope village tribal government sues over ConocoPhillips’ drilling plansAlong with five environmental groups, the Native Village of Nuiqsut is challenging the Bureau of Land Management’s approval of ConocoPhillips’ exploratory drilling program this winter in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska.
Juneau considers proposal to offer more shore power to cruise shipsAllowing more cruise ships to connect to shore power when they visit Juneau might mean less pollution and more money for the local electric utility. But could Alaska Electric Light & Power handle the increased volume?
Federal agency delays final environmental review of Alaska’s gasline projectThe Federal Energy Regulatory Commission attributed the delay to the state's gasline corporation.
Trump makes stop, speech at Alaska military basePresident Donald Trump showered praise on troops and touted the opening of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil drilling when Air Force One made a refueling stop Thursday in Alaska.