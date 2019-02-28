Newscast – Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019

  • President Trump addressed troops at Alaska’s Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on his way back from a summit with Kim Jong Un.
  • Alaska’s oil production could see a bump as new fields come on line on the North Slope.
  • The City and Borough of Juneau wants to explore expanding port infrastructure to allow more cruise ships to connect to the city’s electric grid.
  • Sitka Rep. Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins says that residents fearful over the governor’s proposed budget should focus their advocacy efforts on Republican senators, who will have the power to override the governor’s vetoes come May.
  • Juneau’s Ernestine Saankalaxt’ Hayes will remain Alaska’s writer laureate a little longer than expected while the State Council on the Arts chooses the next writer to hold the title.
