Newscast – Monday, Feb. 25, 2019

In this newscast:
- State senators are pushing back against Gov. Dunleavy’s plan to eliminate a fund that’s intended to equalize the cost of supplying power to rural Alaska.
- A legislative attorney says language in Gov. Dunleavy’s budget proposal giving his budget office discretion to transfer money within departments raises legal and constitutional questions.
- Gov. Dunleavy rescinded seven administrative orders last week enacted by his predecessor, Bill Walker. They include an order that halted state spending on six infrastructure projects.
- Clean up work is underway this week, nearly two months after a landslide closed a road near Thorne Bay on Prince of Wales Island.
- High school students from around Alaska came to Juneau this month to see for themselves how state government works.
- A bill pending before the Alaska Legislature would allow the state’s ski areas to serve alcohol.
Recent headlines
-
Dunleavy disbands Alaska climate response teamAlaska Republican Gov. Michael Dunleavy has formally disbanded the task force formed by his predecessor to guide the state's response to global warming.
-
Unions push against proposed cuts to Alaska ferry systemUnion representatives backing the Alaska ferry service to coastal communities plan to rally in Juneau to oppose job losses proposed by Gov. Michael Dunleavy.
-
Why a wilderness lodge in the middle of nowhere became a magnet for mushersAlong one of the most remote stretches of the state’s road system is a wilderness lodge that’s become thoroughly popular with elite dog-mushers. The spot offers some of the best winter training for long-distance mushers anywhere in Alaska. The fact that there’s also hot food and cold beer, mushers say, just happens to be a bonus.
-
Report: Repealing Medicaid expansion would hurt Y-K Delta residentsThe report says if the Medicaid expansion is restricted or repealed, health insurance premiums could rise as a result.