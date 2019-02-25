Newscast – Monday, Feb. 25, 2019

  • State senators are pushing back against Gov. Dunleavy’s plan to eliminate a fund that’s intended to equalize the cost of supplying power to rural Alaska.
  • A legislative attorney says language in Gov. Dunleavy’s budget proposal giving his budget office discretion to transfer money within departments raises legal and constitutional questions.
  • Gov. Dunleavy rescinded seven administrative orders last week enacted by his predecessor, Bill Walker. They include an order that halted state spending on six infrastructure projects.
  • Clean up work is underway this week, nearly two months after a landslide closed a road near Thorne Bay on Prince of Wales Island.
  • High school students from around Alaska came to Juneau this month to see for themselves how state government works.
  • A bill pending before the Alaska Legislature would allow the state’s ski areas to serve alcohol.
