Newscast – Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019

In this newscast:
- The Alaska Marine Highway System has stopped selling tickets beyond the end of September in response to Gov. Dunleavy’s proposed budget,
- the governor’s administration has also directed the Department of Transportation to look into closing or selling state-owned airports,
- U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan says President Donald Trump’s emergency declaration to direct money to the southern boarder is “probably legal,”
- and how an Anchorage teacher tackles the controversial topic of climate change in the classroom.
Recent headlines
Alaska ferries freeze autumn ticket sales amid uncertain futureThe Alaska Marine Highway System has stopped selling tickets past September. That's in anticipation to deep cuts that could be fatal to the state ferry network.
Army Corps of Engineers releases Pebble Mine’s draft environmental impact statementIn a major development, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released the draft environmental impact statement for the proposed Pebble Mine on Wednesday.
Three people seriously injured in five-car crash in JuneauThree people were seriously hurt and four vehicles demolished in a five-car wrong-way crash on the highway between downtown Juneau and the Mendenhall Valley.
‘The community spirit keeps us warm’: Exchange students from Muslim countries feel welcome in Juneau, SitkaFor the past eight years, families in Juneau and Sitka have opened their homes to high school students on exchange from countries with a significant Muslim population. Volunteers with the program say it’s more relevant than ever.