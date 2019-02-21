Newscast – Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019

In this newscast:

  • The Alaska Marine Highway System has stopped selling tickets beyond the end of September in response to Gov. Dunleavy’s proposed budget,
  • the governor’s administration has also directed the Department of Transportation to look into closing or selling state-owned airports,
  • U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan says President Donald Trump’s emergency declaration to direct money to the southern boarder is “probably legal,”
  • and how an Anchorage teacher tackles the controversial topic of climate change in the classroom.
