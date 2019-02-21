New business hosts transgender gaming night

Andy Kline hosts on Friday, February 22, 2019.
The owner of Game On, a new business in the Nugget Mall, will tell us about a gaming night on Saturday night for people who are transgender. Filmmaker Ben Hamilton will preview his Friday night Fireside Lecture on the unique challenges of filming nature. And we’ll check in with Juneau’s Stonewall 50 Project.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Recent headlines
-
Alaska ferries freeze autumn ticket sales amid uncertain futureThe Alaska Marine Highway System has stopped selling tickets past September. That's in anticipation to deep cuts that could be fatal to the state ferry network.
-
Army Corps of Engineers releases Pebble Mine’s draft environmental impact statementIn a major development, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released the draft environmental impact statement for the proposed Pebble Mine on Wednesday.
-
Three people seriously injured in five-car crash in JuneauThree people were seriously hurt and four vehicles demolished in a five-car wrong-way crash on the highway between downtown Juneau and the Mendenhall Valley.
-
‘The community spirit keeps us warm’: Exchange students from Muslim countries feel welcome in Juneau, SitkaFor the past eight years, families in Juneau and Sitka have opened their homes to high school students on exchange from countries with a significant Muslim population. Volunteers with the program say it’s more relevant than ever.