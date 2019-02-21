New business hosts transgender gaming night

Andy Kline hosts on Friday, February 22, 2019.

The owner of Game On, a new business in the Nugget Mall, will tell us about a gaming night on Saturday night for people who are transgender. Filmmaker Ben Hamilton will preview his Friday night Fireside Lecture on the unique challenges of filming nature. And we’ll check in with Juneau’s Stonewall 50 Project.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.