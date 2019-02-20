University education inside Alaska prisons

Scott Burton hosts on Thursday, February 21, 2019.

UAS Professor Sol Neely will outline his presentation on the Flying University—a program that educates both UAS students and people who are incarcerated at Lemon Creek Correctional Center. Musician Marian Call will preview Mountain Side Open Mic’s new season, and we’ll outline the weekend’s arts and entertainment happenings with Arts Up.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Thursday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.