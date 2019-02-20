University education inside Alaska prisons

Scott Burton hosts on Thursday, February 21, 2019.
UAS Professor Sol Neely will outline his presentation on the Flying University—a program that educates both UAS students and people who are incarcerated at Lemon Creek Correctional Center. Musician Marian Call will preview Mountain Side Open Mic’s new season, and we’ll outline the weekend’s arts and entertainment happenings with Arts Up.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Thursday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Recent headlines
Where Dunleavy wants to spend more cash: tourism, courts, pensions, oil tax creditsGov. Michael Dunleavy was elected on a pledge to cut the state budget. But his proposal still finds room for budget boosts for a handful of items, from state courts to oil tax credits to a Denali State Park visitors center.
Murkowski cool to Dunleavy’s proposed budget cutsSen. Lisa Murkowski was somewhat cautious, but she did offer opinions and advice about some of Gov. Michael Dunleavy’s proposals.
Watch: 2019 State of the Judiciary addressAlaska Supreme Court Chief Justice Joel Bolger delivered his first State of the Judiciary address Wednesday. The court elected him to the position for a three-year term effective last July.
House committees organize, five weeks after session beganThe powerful House Finance Committee will have eight Republicans — including four from each caucus — two Democrats and one independent.