Newscast – Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019

By February 20, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • The state official overseeing Alaska’s cruise ship monitoring program is concerned about losing independent environmental inspectors on cruise ships,
  • the Sitka Tribe of Alaska asks a judge to delay the opening of Sitka’s commercial herring fishery this spring,
  • and a spokesman for Gov. Mike Dunleavy says the governor has no desire to change marijuana legislation.
