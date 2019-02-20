Newscast – Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019

In this newscast:
- The state official overseeing Alaska’s cruise ship monitoring program is concerned about losing independent environmental inspectors on cruise ships,
- the Sitka Tribe of Alaska asks a judge to delay the opening of Sitka’s commercial herring fishery this spring,
- and a spokesman for Gov. Mike Dunleavy says the governor has no desire to change marijuana legislation.
