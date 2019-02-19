Support breastfeeding with art

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday, February 20, 2019.

The Juneau Breastfeeding Alliance will preview their annual art show that benefits breastfeeding. The Great Bear Recovery Collective will highlight Saturday’s indoor rock climbing and bouncy house party. The Alaska Ocean Acidification Network will outline their Wednesday evening presentation on ocean acidification. And Juneau Youth Services will explain the difference between traditional and therapeutic foster care.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.