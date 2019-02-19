Newscast – Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2019

In this newscast:
- Gov. Michael Dunleavy’s budget proposes cutting a program tasked with monitoring emissions on cruise ships,
- and a teacher at Mt. Edgecumbe High School teaches students about the causes of climate change.
Recent headlines
With winter snow trails, North Slope Borough hopes to offer residents a safe path over tundra"Near-deaths and freezing, running out of gas are some of the issues surrounding being able to go between communities," said Gordon Brower, director of the North Slope Borough's Planning and Community Services Department.
In Sitka, a teacher wants her classroom to know who’s responsible for climate changeSome school districts don’t elaborate on the causes of climate change, while others make it clear: Humans are largely to blame. This week, we’re going inside two Alaska classrooms to learn how teachers and students are navigating these difficult conversations.
Watch: U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski addresses the Alaska LegislatureU.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski delivered her annual address to the Alaska Legislature on Tuesday. This is the first of three special addresses this week in the state Capitol.
Senators question Dunleavy’s budget proposalAnchorage Republican Sen. Natasha von Imhof said that to maintain Dunleavy’s commitment to full permanent fund dividends — without having an income tax — would require cuts on the scale he’s proposed.