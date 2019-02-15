Newscast – Friday, Feb. 15, 2019

In this newscast:
- A lawsuit has been filed in Alaska against LuLaRoe clothing.
- The governor’s budget proposal includes a plan to stop sharing fish taxes with coastal communities.
- The City and Bureau of Juneau and the cruise ship industry tell SE Alaskans that they will continue to work together to resolve their differences.
Recent headlines
‘Devastating’ and ‘significant’: Educators react to Dunleavy’s budget proposalUniversity of Alaska President Jim Johnsen says if Dunleavy's budget proposal goes through, he’s confident that programs would have to be cut and campuses would need to shut down.
Young sponsors bill to bring back deported vetsAlaska Congressman Don Young is co-sponsoring a bill that would reverse the deportation of non-citizens who served in the U.S. military.
Alaska court strikes down ‘medically necessary’ abortion lawThe Alaska Supreme Court on Friday struck down as unconstitutional a state law and regulation seeking to define what constitutes medically necessary abortions for purposes of Medicaid funding.
More than 130 Calista shareholder women voice dissent over Donlin mineMore than 130 Calista shareholders signed a letter protesting the proposed Donlin gold mine, and they are all women.