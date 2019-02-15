Innovation Summit focuses on Alaska’s future

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Tuesday, February 19, 2019.

The Juneau Economic Development Council will preview Wednesday and Thursday’s Innovation Summit focusing on designing Alaska’s future. The Marie Drake Planetarium will highlight its presentation “Galaxies: Engines of the Universe.” The Southeast Alaska Land Trust will tell us about a snowshoe race, and we’ll check in with the Juneau School District.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.