Innovation Summit focuses on Alaska’s future

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Tuesday, February 19, 2019.
The Juneau Economic Development Council will preview Wednesday and Thursday’s Innovation Summit focusing on designing Alaska’s future. The Marie Drake Planetarium will highlight its presentation “Galaxies: Engines of the Universe.” The Southeast Alaska Land Trust will tell us about a snowshoe race, and we’ll check in with the Juneau School District.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Recent headlines
-
‘Devastating’ and ‘significant’: Educators react to Dunleavy’s budget proposalUniversity of Alaska President Jim Johnsen says if Dunleavy's budget proposal goes through, he’s confident that programs would have to be cut and campuses would need to shut down.
-
Young sponsors bill to bring back deported vetsAlaska Congressman Don Young is co-sponsoring a bill that would reverse the deportation of non-citizens who served in the U.S. military.
-
Alaska court strikes down ‘medically necessary’ abortion lawThe Alaska Supreme Court on Friday struck down as unconstitutional a state law and regulation seeking to define what constitutes medically necessary abortions for purposes of Medicaid funding.
-
More than 130 Calista shareholder women voice dissent over Donlin mineMore than 130 Calista shareholders signed a letter protesting the proposed Donlin gold mine, and they are all women.