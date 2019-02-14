Halibut dinner benefits homeless

Scott Burton hosts on Friday, February 15, 2019.
Folks from Family Promise of Juneau, a group that fights homelessness, will outline their annual halibut fundraiser. And Linnea Pearson will preview her Fireside Lecture titled “Growing Up on Ice: How Seal Pups Thrive in Antarctica.”
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Recent headlines
Curious Juneau: Why do Norah Jones tickets cost over $500?Professional ticket reselling is rare for events in Juneau. A longtime local event organizer says the nine-time Grammy Award winner's upcoming concert in Juneau has caused the biggest stir she can think of.
Findings released regarding governor’s bid to fire head of state oil and gas watchdog agencyThe report supports some, but not all, of the governor’s charges against the chair of the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, former Democratic state Sen. Hollis French.
Sweeping budget lowers spending on schools, university, Medicaid, ferriesDunleavy says his budget would ensure that the money the state spends matches the money it brings in — without new taxes, PFD cuts or drawing down savings.
Edgmon returns as House speaker as two Republicans break deadlockRepublicans Chuck Kopp and Jennifer Johnston decided to break the monthlong tie and vote for Edgmon, who up until recently was a Democrat. He changed his party affiliation earlier this week to undeclared.