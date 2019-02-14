Halibut dinner benefits homeless

Scott Burton hosts on Friday, February 15, 2019.

Folks from Family Promise of Juneau, a group that fights homelessness, will outline their annual halibut fundraiser. And Linnea Pearson will preview her Fireside Lecture titled “Growing Up on Ice: How Seal Pups Thrive in Antarctica.”

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.