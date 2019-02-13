Newscast – Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019

In this newscast:
- Gov. Michael Dunleavy unveils his dramatically reduced state budget proposal,
- the military works on Arctic survival skills in Utqiagvik,
- more details on cuts to the Alaska Marine Highway system, and
- Alaska Constitutional Convention delegate Jack Coghill dies.
Recent headlines
-
Dunleavy faces political, legal obstacles to enacting far-reaching budget cutsGov. Dunleavy's power to reduce Alaska's budget only goes so far — there are legal and political obstacles that stand between the governor and his goal of a balanced budget.
-
Marijuana Control Board nominee draws fire from industryAlaskans working in the state's marijuana industry flooded a Senate hearing with criticism of a nominee who has a history of taking anti-cannabis positions.
-
Jack Coghill, Alaska Constitution signatory, dies at 93Jack Coghill, a former state lawmaker and pivotal figure in Alaska history, died Wednesday morning at the age of 93.
-
How Alaska school districts planned to spend that $20 millionGov. Michael Dunleavy proposed doing away with $20 million in education funding approved by the Legislature in 2018. Superintendents and lawmakers say school districts were counting on that money, and many have already started spending it.