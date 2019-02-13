Newscast – Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019

By February 13, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Gov. Michael Dunleavy unveils his dramatically reduced state budget proposal,
  • the military works on Arctic survival skills in Utqiagvik,
  • more details on cuts to the Alaska Marine Highway system, and
  • Alaska Constitutional Convention delegate Jack Coghill dies.
0

Recent headlines

X