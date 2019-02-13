Watch: Dunleavy reveals Alaska state budget proposal

Gov. Michael Dunleavy unveiled his state budget proposal for the coming fiscal year at a Wednesday morning press conference. The governor appeared alongside Office of Management and Budget Director Donna Arduin to announce the proposal at 10:30 a.m. at the Alaska State Capitol.

Dunleavy was expected to recommend deep cuts in state spending, along with an increase in permanent fund dividend payments and no additional tax revenue.

In a recent interview with KTOO and Alaska Public Media reporter Andrew Kitchenman, Dunleavy characterized the state’s finances as a “fiscal mess.”

“Now that we see where we’re at, we understand where our revenues are at, we’re going to put together a responsible budget that have expenditures not exceeding revenues. And I think that’s what people wanted when I was running for office,” he said.

This story will be updated.