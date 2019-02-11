Newscast – Monday, Feb. 11, 2019

In this newscast:

  • In Juneau incoming freshmen get to choose between the town’s two main high schools themselves. But with a shrinking population, some people question whether there should be two high schools at all.
  • The Governor’s Arts and Humanities Awards took place last week in Juneau. This week, the Governor will lay out his budget plan for the coming year and it is unclear what that will mean for the people and programs represented at the awards ceremony.
  • Some Alaska lawmakers think the state’s new ethics rules are too limiting.
0

Recent headlines

X