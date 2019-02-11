Newscast – Monday, Feb. 11, 2019

In this newscast:
- In Juneau incoming freshmen get to choose between the town’s two main high schools themselves. But with a shrinking population, some people question whether there should be two high schools at all.
- The Governor’s Arts and Humanities Awards took place last week in Juneau. This week, the Governor will lay out his budget plan for the coming year and it is unclear what that will mean for the people and programs represented at the awards ceremony.
- Some Alaska lawmakers think the state’s new ethics rules are too limiting.
Recent headlines
Watch live: Dunleavy reveals Alaska state budget proposalGov. Michael Dunleavy will unveil his state budget proposal for the coming fiscal year. Watch the live press conference from the Alaska State Capitol at 10:30 a.m.
House deadlock persists after Knopp votes for himself for speakerRep. Gary Knopp said on the House floor that he committed to being the 21st vote for a Republican nominee, but he didn’t say which one. He then voted for himself to become speaker.
Signal detected from missing Guardian Flight planeSearchers have detected an underwater beacon from the air ambulance that vanished en route to the Southeast community of Kake, the company said in a statement Tuesday.
Juneau’s legislative delegation looks to get ahead of potential cuts to state jobsWith the governor's budget set for release Wednesday, Juneau lawmakers are concerned by what $1.6 billion in budget cuts could mean for the capital city's sizable portion of state government workers.