How to grow a small business in Southeast Alaska

Scott Burton hosts on Tuesday, February 12, 2019.
Folks from Spruce Root will teach us about resources for growing a small business in Southeast Alaska.
Catholic Community Service will tell us about advocating for non profits,
the Zach Gordon Youth Center will give us an update,
and we’ll meet members of the Thunder Mountain High School robotics team “Trial and Error.”
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Recent headlines
-
Watch live: Dunleavy reveals Alaska state budget proposalGov. Michael Dunleavy will unveil his state budget proposal for the coming fiscal year. Watch the live press conference from the Alaska State Capitol at 10:30 a.m.
-
House deadlock persists after Knopp votes for himself for speakerRep. Gary Knopp said on the House floor that he committed to being the 21st vote for a Republican nominee, but he didn’t say which one. He then voted for himself to become speaker.
-
Signal detected from missing Guardian Flight planeSearchers have detected an underwater beacon from the air ambulance that vanished en route to the Southeast community of Kake, the company said in a statement Tuesday.
-
Juneau’s legislative delegation looks to get ahead of potential cuts to state jobsWith the governor's budget set for release Wednesday, Juneau lawmakers are concerned by what $1.6 billion in budget cuts could mean for the capital city's sizable portion of state government workers.