How to grow a small business in Southeast Alaska

Scott Burton hosts on Tuesday, February 12, 2019.

Folks from Spruce Root will teach us about resources for growing a small business in Southeast Alaska.

Catholic Community Service will tell us about advocating for non profits,

the Zach Gordon Youth Center will give us an update,

and we’ll meet members of the Thunder Mountain High School robotics team “Trial and Error.”

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.