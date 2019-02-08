Newscast – Friday, Feb. 8, 2019

In this newscast:
- The outgoing Walker administration warned lawmakers that new oil development in the National Petroleum Reserve Alaska wouldn’t turn the state a profit until 2026,
- two students turn up at Gov. Michael Dunleavy’s Capitol office to deliver a petition to restore climate change policy documents online,
- caribou tendons are being worked into a thread called “ivalu” in preparation for Utqiagvik’s spring whaling season,
- Facebook responds to Alaska Native artists complaints that their posts are being taken down that sell sea otter fur items,
- thirteen tribes in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta are appealing permits for the proposed Donlin gold mine, and
- more than 1,000 bales of straw were distributed along the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race course ahead of the March 2 start.
Recent headlines
Don’t count on oil to bail out Alaska’s budget soon, says unpublished state tax memoThe National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska is a hot area for oil development right now. But don't count on new production there to bail out the state budget any time soon. That's the takeaway from a previously unpublished, two-month-old analysis drafted by former independent Gov. Bill Walker's administration.
With spring whaling around the corner, sinew thread makers are hard at work"Everything just falls into place," says Nancy Leavitt of the hard work involved in sinew thread making. "The problems, the stress, the thoughts you have. Most of them just disappear."
Facebook removes fur hat posts by Alaska Native artistFacebook is continuing to remove posts by an Alaska Native artist selling items made of sea otter fur despite the social media company stating the problem had been fixed.
Alaska’s latest climate policy is still offline. So these students made a delivery to the governor.Shortly after Gov. Michael Dunleavy was sworn into office, the website with the state’s latest plan to address climate change went down. It was created with months of planning by a team appointed by former Gov. Bill Walker.