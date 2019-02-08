Newscast – Friday, Feb. 8, 2019

  • The outgoing Walker administration warned lawmakers that new oil development in the National Petroleum Reserve Alaska wouldn’t turn the state a profit until 2026,
  • two students turn up at Gov. Michael Dunleavy’s Capitol office to deliver a petition to restore climate change policy documents online,
  • caribou tendons are being worked into a thread called “ivalu” in preparation for Utqiagvik’s spring whaling season,
  • Facebook responds to Alaska Native artists complaints that their posts are being taken down that sell sea otter fur items,
  • thirteen tribes in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta are appealing permits for the proposed Donlin gold mine, and
  • more than 1,000 bales of straw were distributed along the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race course ahead of the March 2 start.
