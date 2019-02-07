Newscast – Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019

By February 7, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Deaths from opioid overdoses are trending down in Alaska,
  • state officials want to train teachers on how to do their jobs with children who’ve had traumatic experiences,
  • new science shows bad effects of changes in salinity levels affecting eiders,
  • and the Juneau Police Department nabs a burglary suspect by following footprints in the snow.
0

Recent headlines

X