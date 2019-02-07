Newscast – Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019

In this newscast:
- Deaths from opioid overdoses are trending down in Alaska,
- state officials want to train teachers on how to do their jobs with children who’ve had traumatic experiences,
- new science shows bad effects of changes in salinity levels affecting eiders,
- and the Juneau Police Department nabs a burglary suspect by following footprints in the snow.
Recent headlines
Harris Harbor resident found deadA Harris Harbor resident died over the weekend after apparently falling into the water.
Fresh snow prints lead police patrol to apparent burglarA trail of fresh shoe prints leading to several different driveways and cars in an airport-area neighborhood led Juneau police to an apparent burglar.
Former Ketchikan teacher pleads guilty to sexual abuse of minor, gets six yearsA former Ketchikan High School teacher pleaded guilty Wednesday to sexual abuse of a minor through a plea agreement that calls for him to serve six years in jail.
So far, seals are adapting to shrinking sea iceIce seals use sea ice to raise their young, and sea ice is in rapid decline. Logically, that should spell doom for seals in the Arctic. But one researcher says the animals have adapted well so far.