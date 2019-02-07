Harris Harbor resident found dead

A Harris Harbor resident died over the weekend after apparently falling into the water.
Another harbor resident called police Saturday morning after finding a body floating near the end of a float dock, according to Deputy Harbormaster Matt Creswell.
Creswell identified the man as 67-year-old David Little, who lived aboard the boat Quality Time.
He said they don’t know how Little ended up in the water.
While incidents like this are rare, Creswell said they do happen occasionally. Slick and cold conditions obviously make it far more dangerous.
“Hypothermia can set in, and you’re in shock almost instantly, especially this time of year with the temperature that the water is,” Creswell said.
The Juneau Police Department investigated the incident. Lt. Krag Campbell said in an email that alcohol consumption is the main theory for what caused Little to fall into the water.
“There is no foul play suspected and no injuries to the body that would be suspicious or lead to death,” Campbell wrote.
Eric Antrim was Little’s neighbor in Harris Harbor. He said he pulled Little out of the water more than a year before Saturday’s discovery. Little had fallen in on a snowy Thanksgiving Day in 2017.
Antrim said he and many of the other harbor residents live alone.
“If you fall in there, basically you’re dead unless somebody pulls you out or calls for help,” Antrim said. “There’s no way you can get yourself out if you fall in. The water’s too cold to swim to shore.”
Creswell said harbor staff are required to wear life jackets whenever they work near the edge of a dock.
He said residents are also aware of the risks.
“Mr. Little had a rescue ladder in his stall,” Creswell said. “He knew, and he was very safety conscious, so I don’t know what happened.”
Recent headlines
-
Fresh snow prints lead police patrol to apparent burglarA trail of fresh shoe prints leading to several different driveways and cars in an airport-area neighborhood led Juneau police to an apparent burglar.
-
Former Ketchikan teacher pleads guilty to sexual abuse of minor, gets six yearsA former Ketchikan High School teacher pleaded guilty Wednesday to sexual abuse of a minor through a plea agreement that calls for him to serve six years in jail.
-
So far, seals are adapting to shrinking sea iceIce seals use sea ice to raise their young, and sea ice is in rapid decline. Logically, that should spell doom for seals in the Arctic. But one researcher says the animals have adapted well so far.
-
Interior: No 3D seismic exploration in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge this winterAn Interior official has confirmed there will be no 3D seismic exploration in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge this winter.