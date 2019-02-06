Newscast – Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019

In this newscast:

  • The state’s new education commissioner says it’s time to review how public schools are funded,
  • the Alaska Mental Health Trust decides it’s ready to sell it’s downtown subport lot,
  • the newly Democratically controlled U.S. House holds hearings on climate change for the first time in about a decade,
  • state ferry boosters discuss the system’s value ahead of anticipated cost-cutting measures from the governor, and
  • the Alaska House of Representatives sets a record for longest session without a speaker and committees.
