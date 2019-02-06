Newscast – Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019

In this newscast:
- The state’s new education commissioner says it’s time to review how public schools are funded,
- the Alaska Mental Health Trust decides it’s ready to sell it’s downtown subport lot,
- the newly Democratically controlled U.S. House holds hearings on climate change for the first time in about a decade,
- state ferry boosters discuss the system’s value ahead of anticipated cost-cutting measures from the governor, and
- the Alaska House of Representatives sets a record for longest session without a speaker and committees.
Recent headlines
-
Interior: No 3-D Seismic exploration in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge this winterAn Interior official has confirmed there will be no 3-D seismic exploration in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge this winter.
-
State of the Union address gets warm reception from Alaska delegationAlaska’s all-Republican delegation to Congress praised President Donald Trump for delivering a positive message in his State of the Union address Tuesday night.
-
Mental health trust will finally sell its downtown Juneau subport lotMarketing will begin this winter leading up to an auction and, if things go to plan, a new owner will be named this summer. The waterfront lot's value is estimated at $3 million.
-
As the Bering Sea warms, this skipper is chasing pollock to new places“Across the board, everybody has a story about something that they haven't seen before," said Dan Martin, a 53-year-old captain of a Bering Sea pollock trawler. We took a fishing trip with Martin to find out what he's experiencing as the Bering Sea heats up.