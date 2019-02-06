Interior: No 3-D Seismic exploration in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge this winter

An Interior official has confirmed that there will be no 3-D seismic exploration in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge this winter.

Steve Wackowski, Interior’s senior advisor for Alaska affairs, made the announcement at a public meeting held Tuesday in Kaktovik.

That means although Interior still aims to hold an oil lease sale in the Refuge’s coastal plain this year, companies will have less information about where the most promising acreage might be.

Originally, a company called SAExploration, partnered with Native corporations, Arctic Slope Regional Corporation and Kaktovik Inupiat Corporation, had applied to shoot seismic across the Refuge’s entire coastal plain, encompassing 2,600 square miles.

Seismic exploration can only be done in winter, and the company needed approvals from Interior to do the work. Originally, the agency had hoped to get the project permitted last summer.

But in November, top Interior official Joe Balash acknowledged the agency was pressed for time to complete the approvals. Balash said it was taking time for the company to work with the Fish and Wildlife Service on compliance with the Endangered Species Act and the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

And according to a report in the Anchorage Daily News, the government shutdown further delayed the work.

Like almost everything to do with oil development in the Refuge, the seismic exploration proposal was controversial. A number of environmental groups had raised concerns about seismic exploration in the Refuge’s coastal plain, saying they were concerned it could disturb polar bears.

