Ravn changes baggage policy to only allow one free checked bag

Regional air carrier Ravn Alaska has a new baggage policy that begins this month, and only the first checked bag will fly free. A second checked bag will cost $15.
As many other airlines are doing, Ravn is giving preferential treatment to those who join loyalty programs. Gold and Silver Flyaway members will get two free checked bags that can weigh up to 50 pounds a piece. Customers who check baggage on Ravn Connect flights can get up to 100 pounds free of charge.
In an effort to keep airfares low, Ravn spokesperson Debbie Reinwand said that Ravn decided to revamp its baggage policies because of increased costs.
