Newscast – Friday, Feb. 1, 2019

By February 1, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • The medical community mourns the loss of three Guardian Flight colleagues in Juneau,
  • a timber sale on Prince of Wales Island continues after the shutdown,
  • an antique mortar was detonated after being found in a Haines museum collection,
  • and a Sitka craftsman makes “sensual” bowls out of wood recovered from the Tongass.
