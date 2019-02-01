Newscast – Friday, Feb. 1, 2019

In this newscast:
- The medical community mourns the loss of three Guardian Flight colleagues in Juneau,
- a timber sale on Prince of Wales Island continues after the shutdown,
- an antique mortar was detonated after being found in a Haines museum collection,
- and a Sitka craftsman makes “sensual” bowls out of wood recovered from the Tongass.
Recent headlines
Community mourns loss of missing Guardian Flight colleaguesThe Juneau-based crew of a medevac plane went missing this week. The news hit the medical evacuation community in Alaska particularly hard.
Dunleavy’s midyear budget bill would cut VPSO fundsGov. Michael Dunleavy has proposed pulling back $3 million in unspent money for the Village Public Safety Officer program. Some Alaska lawmakers expressed dismay at the proposed cuts.
Forest Service reschedules meeting on Southeast Alaska timber salesThe agency worked on the project during the partial government shutdown, which drew sharp criticism from environmental groups.
‘Molly of Denali’ creators work to make show authentic to Alaska Native experiencesKids across the country soon will be able to watch a young Athabascan girl's adventures in "Molly of Denali," the first national kids show to feature a main character who is Alaska Native.