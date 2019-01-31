Newscast – Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019

In this newscast:
- Governor Mike Dunleavy unveiled his proposals to amend the Alaska Constitution Wednesday,
- Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority officials update state lawmakers on their progress since a report found mismanagement issues,
- An Anchorage Man is returned to the United States after being held for six months for illegally entering Russia,
- and the Trump Administration issues a disaster declaration freeing up federal money for earthquake recovery.
Recent headlines
-
Crafting a story of romance and resiliency with Tongass bowlsZach LaPerriere has heard some surprising comments about the wooden bowls he sells at markets. People reach out to touch them, admiring the detail of an exposed scar and the smooth curves.
-
Search continues near Kake for missing planeThe Coast Guard says it continues to search for an air ambulance that vanished near Kake. A piece of metal suspected to be part of the Beechcraft plane has been recovered.
-
Trump issues disaster declaration for Alaska earthquakeWhite House officials say the declaration frees up money to help the state recover more quickly. Initial estimates for damage and other costs have been pegged around $100 million.
-
Survey will monitor cruise ship emissions in downtown Juneau this summerThe Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation shared a new plan Tuesday to start tracking air quality in downtown Juneau in order to learn more about the impact of cruise ship emissions.