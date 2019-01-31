Newscast – Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019

By January 31, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Governor Mike Dunleavy unveiled his proposals to amend the Alaska Constitution Wednesday,
  • Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority officials update state lawmakers on their progress since a report found mismanagement issues,
  • An Anchorage Man is returned to the United States after being held for six months for illegally entering Russia,
  • and the Trump Administration issues a disaster declaration freeing up federal money for earthquake recovery.
0

Recent headlines

High wind warning (downtown Juneau and Douglas) starting Thurs. evening
X