Newscast – Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019

In this newscast:
- The state Department of Environmental Conservation introduced a new program aimed at monitoring air quality downtown in the summer,
- Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s proposed supplemental budget would cut nearly half of the state ferry system’s cash reserves,
- U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski reintroduced a bill aimed at preventing violence against Indigenous women and girls on Monday,
- and the U.S. Coast Guard is investigating the death of a crew member in Unalaska.
Recent headlines
-
Photos: Preston Singletary’s indigenous funk band Khu.éex’ plays JuneauThe 11-person ensemble shared original and traditional music inspired by band founder and Tlingit glass artist Preston Singletary's Southeast Alaska roots.
-
Murkowski reintroduces bill to prevent violence against indigenous women and girlsSen. Lisa Murkowski has reintroduced Savanna's Act, which would improve data collection on missing and murdered Native women and require federal agencies to consult with tribes.
-
Dunleavy proposes constitutional amendments to enshrine PFDs, require public support for taxes, cap spendingThe proposed amendments may face a difficult reception in the Alaska Legislature. One Republican senator described Gov. Mike Dunleavy's proposals as “a horrible idea.”
-
Death Of Coast Guard member sparks investigation in UnalaskaThe Coast Guard is investigating the death of a crew member of the cutter Douglas Munro. The Virginia man was found unresponsive Sunday on Amaknak Island.