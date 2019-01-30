Newscast – Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019

In this newscast:

  • The state Department of Environmental Conservation introduced a new program aimed at monitoring air quality downtown in the summer,
  • Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s proposed supplemental budget would cut nearly half of the state ferry system’s cash reserves,
  • U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski reintroduced a bill aimed at preventing violence against Indigenous women and girls on Monday,
  • and the U.S. Coast Guard is investigating the death of a crew member in Unalaska.
