Newscast – Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019

In this newscast:
- Alaska school leaders are concerned about an unepexpected, midyear funding cut proposed by Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration,
- the Juneau Assembly approved a $23 million waterfront improvement project involving passenger fee funding Monday, days after the final ruling in a lawsuit over how the city spends the fees,
- and a group committed to helping Juneau’s most vulnerable residents is closer to doubling the size of the subsidized housing complex that opened a little more than a year ago.
Recent headlines
Schools push back on proposed midyear budget cutWhile school districts may have already spent money they counted on the state sending them later, the state's new budget director says they shouldn’t have.
Proponents of Juneau Housing First nearing finish line for ‘Phase Two’ fundingThe Juneau Housing First Collaborative announced this week that it has been awarded more than $2.5 million in grants and loans for a project that will add a new wing to a subsidized housing complex in Lemon Creek.
Juneau schools help food bank stay stocked after government shutdownAt least two schools in Juneau are holding food drives to help local pantries meet increased demand from families affected by the government shutdown.
State of Alaska sues second opioid manufacturerThe Alaska Department of Law is suing Mallinckrodt, alleging the opioid manufacturer downplayed the risks of its products while exaggerating the benefits.