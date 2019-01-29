Newscast – Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019

By January 29, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Alaska school leaders are concerned about an unepexpected, midyear funding cut proposed by Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration,
  • the Juneau Assembly approved a $23 million waterfront improvement project involving passenger fee funding Monday, days after the final ruling in a lawsuit over how the city spends the fees,
  • and a group committed to helping Juneau’s most vulnerable residents is closer to doubling the size of the subsidized housing complex that opened a little more than a year ago.
0

Recent headlines

X