Perseverance Theatre stages “Whale Song”

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Tuesday, January 29, 2019.
On Tuesday’s show, we’ll meet cast and crew from Perseverance Theatre’s production of “Whale Song.” Artist Glo Ramírez will highlight her First Friday art opening, and we’ll check in with the Juneau School District.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Recent headlines
Budget cuts loom as governor, lawmakers eye full PFDsGov. Mike Dunleavy has said Alaskans should receive permanent fund dividends of roughly $3,000 this year. But it won’t be easy for state lawmakers to agree on the dividend’s size.
Noticing an extra charge on your Amazon receipt? Here’s why.As of this month, the majority of Amazon purchases made by Juneau customers will now collect local sales tax. A plan is in the works to standardize sales tax collection across the state.
Updated budget requests would fund earthquake relief, cut school fundsOne request includes cutting $20 million for public schools that lawmakers agreed to as part of the budget deal last spring.
Indie filmmakers pitch fictional Sitka-based miniseriesA pair of Los Angeles-based producers is hoping to put together a show that reflects a more authentic Alaskan experience than what is prevalent in reality television nowadays.