Newscast – Monday, Jan. 28, 2019

In this newscast:

  • Despite a final decision in a three-year-old case between the cruise industry and the City and Borough of Juneau over its $8 per person fee on cruise passengers, disagreement about how the fee is spent may lead to more problems down the line,
  • the International Pacific Halibut Commission meets in British Columbia this week,
  • a plan is underway to standardize sales tax collection for online purchases across the state,
  • and the Haines Sheldon Museum closes amid concern about an antique Japanese mortar found in the museum collection.
