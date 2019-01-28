Newscast – Monday, Jan. 28, 2019

In this newscast:
- Despite a final decision in a three-year-old case between the cruise industry and the City and Borough of Juneau over its $8 per person fee on cruise passengers, disagreement about how the fee is spent may lead to more problems down the line,
- the International Pacific Halibut Commission meets in British Columbia this week,
- a plan is underway to standardize sales tax collection for online purchases across the state,
- and the Haines Sheldon Museum closes amid concern about an antique Japanese mortar found in the museum collection.
Recent headlines
Budget cuts loom as governor, lawmakers eye full PFDsGov. Mike Dunleavy has said Alaskans should receive permanent fund dividends of roughly $3,000 this year. But it won’t be easy for state lawmakers to agree on the dividend’s size.
Noticing an extra charge on your Amazon receipt? Here’s why.As of this month, the majority of Amazon purchases made by Juneau customers will now collect local sales tax. A plan is in the works to standardize sales tax collection across the state.
Updated budget requests would fund earthquake relief, cut school fundsOne request includes cutting $20 million for public schools that lawmakers agreed to as part of the budget deal last spring.
Indie filmmakers pitch fictional Sitka-based miniseriesA pair of Los Angeles-based producers is hoping to put together a show that reflects a more authentic Alaskan experience than what is prevalent in reality television nowadays.