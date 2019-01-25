Newscast – Thursday, Jan. 25, 2019

In this newscast:
- A Juneau man charged with double homicide wants to get rid of his attorney months before his trial
- Alaska’s biggest port is in dire need of repais and according to the latest estimate for the port in Anchorage, those repairs will be twice as expensive as originally forecasted
- A federal judge has rejected the cruise industry’s motion to specify how Juneau can spend revenue earned from its $8 per passenger fees
- Groundwater contaminated with perflourinated substances was discovered at the King Salmon airport Thursday. The chemical known as PFAS, in a component of firefighting foams used during regular equipment testing at the airport
- A pair of sled dog races has been canceled, and another may be in jeopardy due to poor trail conditions in the Mat-Su Valley
After struggling for years to clean up its air, Fairbanks still faces contentious wood smoke problemThe area has been failing to meet a federal air quality standard since 2009, and this year is the deadline for meeting that standard. But after a decade of struggle, trying to get people to cut back on wood burning is still as contentious as ever.
