Newscast – Thursday, Jan. 25, 2019

In this newscast:

  • A Juneau man charged with double homicide wants to get rid of his attorney months before his trial
  • Alaska’s biggest port is in dire need of repais and according to the latest estimate for the port in Anchorage, those repairs will be twice as expensive as originally forecasted
  • A federal judge has rejected the cruise industry’s motion to specify how Juneau can spend revenue earned from its $8 per passenger fees
  • Groundwater contaminated with perflourinated substances was discovered at the King Salmon airport Thursday. The chemical known as PFAS, in a component of firefighting foams used during regular equipment testing at the airport
  • A pair of sled dog races has been canceled, and another may be in jeopardy due to poor trail conditions in the Mat-Su Valley
