Newscast – Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019

In this newscast:

  • A proposed merger between the parent company of Juneau’s power utility and a Canadian power company is dead,
  • The state’s new budget director, Donna Arduin, is putting together a proposal for next year’s budget. It drops Feb. 13,
  • Gov. Mike Dunleavy declared war on crime during his State of the State, on Thursday he proposed three bills to that end,
  • Federal furloughed employees in Juneau are having a hard time paying the bills and taking heat online from people who don’t understand.
