Newscast – Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019

In this newscast:
- A proposed merger between the parent company of Juneau’s power utility and a Canadian power company is dead,
- The state’s new budget director, Donna Arduin, is putting together a proposal for next year’s budget. It drops Feb. 13,
- Gov. Mike Dunleavy declared war on crime during his State of the State, on Thursday he proposed three bills to that end,
- Federal furloughed employees in Juneau are having a hard time paying the bills and taking heat online from people who don’t understand.
Recent headlines
-
Shutdown puts strain on some Alaska Native tribes and tribal organizationsSome Alaska Native tribes and tribal organizations are dipping into reserves in order to pay for services that the federal government usually covers.
-
The state’s new budget director is a well-known fiscal hawkDonna Arduin has worked on cutting spending for governors in several other states. She's expected to propose deep cuts to address the $1.6 billion hole in Alaska’s budget.
-
Dunleavy rolls out package in first step of ‘war on criminals’Gov. Mike Dunleavy is proposing bills that would repeal most of what’s left of the criminal justice overhaul enacted three years ago.
-
AEL&P parent company and Canadian Hydro One call off mergerThe proposed merger between the parent company of Juneau’s power utility and a Canadian power company is dead. That’s according to Hydro One and Avista, who announced Wednesday they had terminated the deal.