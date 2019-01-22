Newscast – Tuesday, January 22, 2019

In this newscast:
- House Republican Representative Dave Talerico fell one vote short of being elected the speaker of the Alaska House
- Unalaska’s city council is considering contributing money to an Alaska Municipal League project that would help municipalities figure out how to collect sales tax on online purchases
- University of Alaska Anchorage teaching students are unsure about their futures
- In Bethel, Alaska Natives who adhere to the Russian Orthodox tradition commemorate Theophany
- Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration is changing state Department of Corrections policies that some say have helped people succeed when they’re released from prison
