Newscast – Tuesday, January 22, 2019

In this newscast:

  • House Republican Representative Dave Talerico fell one vote short of being elected the speaker of the Alaska House
  • Unalaska’s city council is considering contributing money to an Alaska Municipal League project that would help municipalities figure out how to collect sales tax on online purchases
  • University of Alaska Anchorage teaching students are unsure about their futures
  • In Bethel, Alaska Natives who adhere to the Russian Orthodox tradition commemorate Theophany
  • Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration is changing state Department of Corrections policies that some say have helped people succeed when they’re released from prison
