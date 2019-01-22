AK Criminal Justice Commission hosts victim listening session

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday, January 23, 2019.

The Alaska Criminal Justice Commission will preview Thursday’s victim listening session to help improve services and response for victims of crime. The Juneau Nonviolent Communication Group will highlight upcoming workshops. The Juneau Symphony will preview this weekend’s concerts, and we’ll meet a visiting tango instructor.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.