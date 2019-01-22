Tonight: Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s State of the State address

Gov. Mike Dunleavy is set to deliver his first State of the State address at 7 p.m. tonight.
You can watch special live coverage here or on 360 North television, or listen live on KTOO radio.
The Alaska Legislature invites the governor into its chambers to deliver the address annually. It’s a platform for the governor to tell lawmakers, and Alaska as a whole, where the state’s headed and what his policy goals are.
