Perseverance Theatre’s “I and You”

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Tuesday, January 22, 2019.

On Tuesday’s show we’ll meet cast and crew from the play “I and You,” staged as part of Perseverance Theatre’s Black Box Series. We’ll get an update on plans for the future of downtown Juneau with Blueprint Downtown. AWARE will preview a class series on equity and liberation, and the Juneau School District will give outgoing middle students advice on how to choose which high school to attend.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.