Perseverance Theatre’s “I and You”

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Tuesday, January 22, 2019.
On Tuesday’s show we’ll meet cast and crew from the play “I and You,” staged as part of Perseverance Theatre’s Black Box Series. We’ll get an update on plans for the future of downtown Juneau with Blueprint Downtown. AWARE will preview a class series on equity and liberation, and the Juneau School District will give outgoing middle students advice on how to choose which high school to attend.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Recent headlines
-
Some GOP lawmakers defied Trump on Russia sanctions, but Alaskans did notThe sanctions bill was seen by some as a chance to stand up to President Donald Trump and portray him as too cozy with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. If that’s what the opportunity was, no Alaska lawmakers took it.
-
Military’s remote Alaska radars face a new threat: climate changeWhen radar sites were selected in the 1950s, melting permafrost and coastal erosion weren't long-term concerns. Now, even as the Defense Department acknowledges the problem of climate change, there are few solutions for how to keep the radars operational.
-
Seattle band Khu.éex’ celebrates indigenous culture through musicLed by Tlingit artist Preston Singletary, Khu.éex’ brings its indigenous sound to Juneau and Anchorage on a tour of Alaska.
-
Mat-Su Borough’s emergency services director resignsThe top emergency official in the Mat-Su Borough had faced criticism over a lack of public information following the magnitude 7.0 earthquake that rocked Anchorage and other parts of Southcentral Alaska on Nov. 30.