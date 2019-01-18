Marin Luther King Jr. Day

Monday, January 21, 2019.

In lieu of Juneau Afternoon on Monday, we present “King’s Last March” from American Public Media.

Although it was one of the most challenging and controversial chapters of his career, the final year of King’s life has not been the focus of significant public attention. This dramatic and illuminating documentary uses a rich mix of archival tape, oral histories and contemporary interviews to paint a vivid picture of what may have been the most difficult year of Dr. King’s life.