Marin Luther King Jr. Day

Monday, January 21, 2019.
In lieu of Juneau Afternoon on Monday, we present “King’s Last March” from American Public Media.
Although it was one of the most challenging and controversial chapters of his career, the final year of King’s life has not been the focus of significant public attention. This dramatic and illuminating documentary uses a rich mix of archival tape, oral histories and contemporary interviews to paint a vivid picture of what may have been the most difficult year of Dr. King’s life.
Recent headlines
-
Some GOP lawmakers defied Trump on Russia sanctions, but Alaskans did notThe sanctions bill was seen by some as a chance to stand up to President Donald Trump and portray him as too cozy with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. If that’s what the opportunity was, no Alaska lawmakers took it.
-
Military’s remote Alaska radars face a new threat: climate changeWhen radar sites were selected in the 1950s, melting permafrost and coastal erosion weren't long-term concerns. Now, even as the Defense Department acknowledges the problem of climate change, there are few solutions for how to keep the radars operational.
-
Seattle band Khu.éex’ celebrates indigenous culture through musicLed by Tlingit artist Preston Singletary, Khu.éex’ brings its indigenous sound to Juneau and Anchorage on a tour of Alaska.
-
Mat-Su Borough’s emergency services director resignsThe top emergency official in the Mat-Su Borough had faced criticism over a lack of public information following the magnitude 7.0 earthquake that rocked Anchorage and other parts of Southcentral Alaska on Nov. 30.