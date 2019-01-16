Newscast – Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019

By January 16, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Gov. Dunleavy announced he wants to pay back Alaskans the amounts cut from permanent fund dividends the last three years–over the next three years.
  • The cruise industry is asking the court to block Juneau’s collection of the $8 per passenger fee and to define how the city can–and can’t–spend it.
  • University of Alaska Southeast students working on becoming teachers don’t need to worry about the University of Alaska Anchorage losing accreditation at its school of education. But UAS education dean says the decision could hurt statewide efforts to recruit more future teachers.
  • The combined teams of Juneau-Douglas: Yadaa.at Kalé, Thunder Mountain and Yaakoosge Daakahidi high schools will compete under a new mascot: the Huskies.
0

Recent headlines

X