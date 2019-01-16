Newscast – Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019

In this newscast:
- Gov. Dunleavy announced he wants to pay back Alaskans the amounts cut from permanent fund dividends the last three years–over the next three years.
- The cruise industry is asking the court to block Juneau’s collection of the $8 per passenger fee and to define how the city can–and can’t–spend it.
- University of Alaska Southeast students working on becoming teachers don’t need to worry about the University of Alaska Anchorage losing accreditation at its school of education. But UAS education dean says the decision could hurt statewide efforts to recruit more future teachers.
- The combined teams of Juneau-Douglas: Yadaa.at Kalé, Thunder Mountain and Yaakoosge Daakahidi high schools will compete under a new mascot: the Huskies.
House appointee’s oath of office stirs confusion among state lawmakersLawmakers on both sides of the aisle were caught off guard when Anchorage Republican Rep. Joshua Revak posted a two-minute video of the oath on social media.
Amid accreditation loss, state will temporarily recognize UAA teaching license recommendationsThe Alaska Department of Education and Early Development announced Tuesday that it will recognize the UAA students who meet licensure requirements during the 2019 spring and summer semesters.
Democrats demand Trump administration stop offshore oil leasing work during shutdownIt was spurred by Interior's decision last week to bring in 40 employees to work on the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management's national offshore oil leasing plan. That plan, as initially drafted, would open up far more of Alaska's federal waters to oil development.