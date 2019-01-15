Newscast – Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019

  • On first day of the legislative session, uncertainty continues in the Alaska House. Senate nominates Cathy Giessel to lead chamber.
  • Sen. Lisa Murkowski says she sees progress at the U.S. Capitol toward ending the partial government shutdown.
  • Juneauites weigh in on homelessness, public safety on walking tours with Blueprint Downtown.
  • The city of Fairbanks and the Fairbanks North Star Borough will collect more than $1 million in taxes on marijuana for 2018.
  • Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration plans to replace the public safety member on the board regulating Alaska’s legal marijuana industry.
  • A rodeo cow named Betsy has evaded capture for six weeks on the trails of Anchorage.
