Newscast – Monday, Jan. 14, 2019

By January 14, 2019 Newscasts
  • Tuesday is the first day of the 2019 Alaska legislative session, and the House of Representatives still doesn’t have a majority.
  • All three of Juneau’s state lawmakers are new to the job and say they’re ready to get to work.
  • A two-year audit of the state’s gasline corporation found the corporation’s spending has generally followed the law, but there are a few issues.
  • Nicolas Petit defended his title in the Copper Basin 300 Sled Dog Race.
  • A 5.0 magnitude earthquake rattled residents in the Anchorage area, another aftershock of Nov. 30’s 7.0 magnitude quake.
