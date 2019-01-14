Newscast – Monday, Jan. 14, 2019

- Tuesday is the first day of the 2019 Alaska legislative session, and the House of Representatives still doesn’t have a majority.
- All three of Juneau’s state lawmakers are new to the job and say they’re ready to get to work.
- A two-year audit of the state’s gasline corporation found the corporation’s spending has generally followed the law, but there are a few issues.
- Nicolas Petit defended his title in the Copper Basin 300 Sled Dog Race.
- A 5.0 magnitude earthquake rattled residents in the Anchorage area, another aftershock of Nov. 30’s 7.0 magnitude quake.
Recent headlines
Assembly appoints Hughes-Skandijs to replace KiehlAlicia Hughes-Skandijs will serve until at least the next municipal election in October. She says she's open to running for the seat after that.
Juneau’s new lawmakers are ready to take on the LegislatureIncoming Sen. Jesse Kiehl and Reps. Sara Hannan and Andi Story will face an unorganized Alaska House as lawmakers continue to figure out what a majority there will look like.
Lt. Gov. Meyer prepares to wield gavel amid House uncertaintyLt. Gov. Kevin Meyer will gavel in the legislative session on Tuesday, and there’s an unusual amount of uncertainty surrounding the Alaska House of Representatives. As of Monday afternoon, there was still no majority coalition.
Federal shutdown drives hundreds of Alaskans to the unemployment lineFederal employees will get retroactive pay after lawmakers and President Donald Trump agree on spending bills to end the shutdown. Those workers will then have to pay back any unemployment insurance benefits they receive.